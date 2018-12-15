Blackhawks mascot roughs up fan in concourse altercation

Don’t mess with Tommy Hawk. (Getty)

Taking liberties on a mascot at a sporting event is always a gamble. You can never really know what’s going on under the hood, err — headgear.

Take Tommy Hawk, for instance:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tommy Hawk x Stone Cold theme song pic.twitter.com/z0rJXZ68KN — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) December 15, 2018





Chicago police confirmed via the Chicago Sun-Times that they were alerted of a disturbance at the United Centre on Saturday. The police noted that a “male was performing as a team mascot” when the khaki-wearing perpetrator started throwing punches while also putting ‘Hawk,’ the aptly named Blackhawks mascot in a headlock.

An obvious no-no, yes, but that sort of mascot mistreatment isn’t normally the infraction that gets you suplexed into oblivion and defending punches off your back at concessions.

Handcuffed, maybe.

However, the video clearly depicts something entirely different. Looking at the footage, it appears that Hawk is the one delivering haymakers and grappling the fan.

A Blackhawks spokesman said team officials are aware of the situation and had this to say about the incident, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation.”

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports: