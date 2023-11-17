Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel has hilarious reaction to scoring first goal of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At last! Lukas Reichel is officially on the board.

After going 13 straight games without a goal to start the 2023-24 season, the 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward finally found the back of the net on Thursday when he scored on a redirection on the power play to put his team ahead 1-0 in the first period.

The monkey is off his back: Lukas Reichel scores on the power play for his first goal of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ko9MGDauou — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 17, 2023

Reichel's reaction to scoring the goal was hilarious.

"I didn't even know that I scored," Reichel said following the 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay at the United Center. "I thought [Corey] Perry had a stick on it, so I didn't even know. But then I was like, 'Yeah, f----- right!'"

The monkey is officially off his back. It was only a matter of time.

"He's been playing hard all year," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "I think last game before tonight was probably the game he had the puck the least and created probably the least in overall chances. But he’s been skating well and his defensive responsibility’s been pretty good.

"He just has to take charge on the offense a little more and shoot pucks and use his skill set there. But I think he seemed to look like he was, not relieved but excited and you could see it in his game."

