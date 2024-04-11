Blackhawks' Landon Slaggert officially scores first career NHL goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks rookie forward Landon Slaggert is officially on the board after he scored his first career NHL goal on Wednesday in St. Louis.

Slaggert came close to scoring earlier in the season, most notably on March 26 vs. Calgary — a game in which he registered two assists for his first NHL points — but his goal got negated despite the horn going off and the official signaling good goal in real time because video review showed the puck hit the post and never went in.

This time, it actually crossed the line and counted.

The goal happened at the 16:51 mark of the third period, and Slaggert is the one who started the play in his own zone after winning a board battle that led to the zone exit. He immediately beelined to the offensive zone after MacKenzie Entwistle picked up the puck and passed it over to Ryan Donato, sensing a potential odd-man rush.

Slaggert retrieved the pass from Donato on his backhand, made a quick deke and then fired one past the right shoulder of Blues goaltender Joel Hofer.

The goal came in garbage time of a 5-2 loss, but Slaggert will remember it forever regardless, although I'm sure he would have loved for it to come in a win.

"Definitely good to get the first one out of the way," Slaggert told reporters after the game. "It was a great play by Donato and Twisty there to get me the puck. Obviously I wish it would've came in a little different fashion and more of an important game. Disappointed with the outcome but happy to get the first one out of the way."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.