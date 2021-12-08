Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira released from hospital following hit from Rangers' Jacob Trouba

Jujhar Khaira stretchered out of United Center ice following Jacob Trouba hit

Blackhawks C Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital after being stretchered off the ice against the Rangers on Tuesday night in Chicago.

Rangers D Jacob Trouba hit Khaira in open ice with no penalty called, as Khaira was looking down at the puck and picked up his head once Trouba made contact with his shoulder.

Khaira was immobile on the ice and trainers were swift to get out and make sure he was alright.



"You just hate to see somebody get hit that hard," said Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant. "In my eyes, it was all very clean. But he had his head down big time, looking at the puck, and Troubs stepped into him."

It was definitely a scary moment for all involved, but great news to see Khaira has been released from the hospital so soon.

The Rangers came away with the win, 6-2, after a four-goal third period. Now winners of seven straight, they’re behind only the Washington Capitals for most points in the Eastern Conference, with 37 points.