Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews releases statement, out indefinitely with illness

Jonathan Toews releases statement on medical condition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The hits keep coming for the Blackhawks. In a big way.

One day after announcing Kirby Dach would miss four-to-five months with a wrist injury and six days after revealing Alex Nylander would be out four-to-six months with a knee injury, Jonathan Toews announced Tuesday that he will be out indefinitely with an illness.

The Blackhawks captain released this statement through the team:

"This offseason, I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.

Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.

I am grateful for the continuous support from and ongoing communication with the Blackhawks organization. Stan Bowman, Rocky Wirtz, Danny Wirtz, Jeremy Colliton and my teammates have been nothing but understanding of my situation, and I appreciate them standing by me.

To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect my privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."