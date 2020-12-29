Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews out indefinitely with 'drained and lethargic' symptoms

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews revealed Tuesday symptoms he began experiencing this offseason that left him "drained and lethargic" will cause him to miss the start of training camp and keep him out indefinitely.

Toews said he is "working with doctors so I can better understand my condition." The Blackhawks report to camp on Jan. 3, and the 2021 NHL season will begin 10 days later.

"Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp," Toews said in a statement through the team. "I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn't be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center.

"To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect my privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Toews is the latest NHL star who announced he will miss time due to health issues. Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will miss the entire season and, on Monday, he said he will undergo open heart surgery.

Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach – the third overall pick in the 2019 draft – could miss the upcoming season after he had wrist surgery on Monday and is expected to miss four to five months. Alex Nylander, another young forward, had surgery last week to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee; he also might be sidelined for the entire 2021 season.

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews out indefinitely