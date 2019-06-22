Blackhawks give John Hayden fresh start, acquire John Quenneville from Devils originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

VANCOUVER - The Blackhawks announced during the second round on Saturday that they have acquired forward John Quenneville from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward John Hayden. It's a 1-for-1 deal that gives both guys a fresh start elsewhere.

"I think it's one of those change of scenery type moves," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said. "Both players were probably looking for a better opportunity and hopefully it will work out for both guys. In Hayden's case he's played over 100 games but I think he never could kind of get the traction in a bigger role on our team. I know he was looking for an opportunity to play more.

"In the case of Quenneville, he was a high pick. A first-round pick. He's one of those guys that had a lot of success at the American League level. He's played in the NHL but he's had a smaller role. I think sometimes that happens. These guys go to a different situation. It's not the team that drafted you so you maybe look at them a little bit differently. Kind of a fresh start for both guys. We wish John well in New Jersey and we're excited to get Quenneville with us"

Quenneville, who was selected in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in 33 games over the last three seasons with the Devils. He is the cousin of former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Quenneville is 23 years old and set to become a restricted free agent this summer, although Bowman said they expect to give him a qualifying offer. Quenneville was drafted as a center, but can also play wing so he's got some versatility.

Hayden, who was drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (No. 73 overall) in 2013, spent the last two and a half seasons in Chicago, where he compiled 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 113 games. He also appeared in one postseason contest in 2017.

Hayden found himself in and out of the lineup for the Blackhawks this past season, often serving as the 13th forward. The trade gives Hayden a clean slate on a Devils team that has made headlines over the weekend, most notably when they drafted Jack Hughes first overall on Day 1 and acquired former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban on Day 2.

