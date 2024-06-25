Blackhawks to have jersey patch sponsor for first time ever

For the first time ever, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a jersey patch sponsor.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to a multi-year partnership with sports betting venture Circa Sports, which will be the official sponsor for the Blackhawks' home red jerseys starting in the 2024-25 season.

Take a look:

#Blackhawks announce a multi-year partnership agreement with sports betting venture Circa Sports to be the official jersey patch sponsor for Blackhawks home reds. pic.twitter.com/3CtW8P1NuJ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 25, 2024

"Sports betting has continued to grow in popularity among our fans and offered new ways for them to engage with our game," Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. "We couldn’t be prouder to be adding Circa Sports to the Chicago Blackhawks roster of partners as they share in our goals to grow interest in our game and offer fans exciting and original experiences."

It's unknown at this time whether or not the Blackhawks will have a jersey patch sponsor for their road white jerseys.

