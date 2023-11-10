Blackhawks injury updates on Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Hall and Jarred Tinordi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

TAMPA BAY — The Chicago Blackhawks were hit with the injury bug during Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, losing three key players along the way.

It started out with Jarred Tinordi, who left the game after the first period and did not return. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Towards the end of the second period, Andreas Athanasiou went to the locker room twice and did not come out for the third period. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

And then, perhaps the most notably one, Taylor Hall left the game late in the third period after taking a hit along the boards and appearing to injure his right leg. He screamed in pain and went to the locker room.

Oh man, Taylor Hall immediately screams in pain and holds his right leg after this hit. He went to the locker room. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/T3gs4LmngJ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2023

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson did not have an elaborate update on the three of them after the game. They have an off day on Friday and will know more on Saturday when they return to practice.

"All of them couldn't return to the game but we'll have to wait and see," Richardson said following an impressive 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. "At least we have two days to figure that out, and a day off tomorrow should help."

Richardson did provide somewhat of a positive comment on Hall but was careful not to make it sound like all is well.

"It didn't look great on the ice but he looked better in the dressing room," Richardson said. "But we'll see."

