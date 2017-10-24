Blackhawks hope to pick on Vegas' third-choice goalie

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights' successful start as an NHL expansion franchise has not been hindered by a series of injuries because others stepped up to fill the void.

Now they are faced with a true challenge, as a second goaltender, Malcolm Subban, landed on injured reserve.

Subban, who replaced Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) last week, is expected to miss approximately a month with a lower-body ailment.

The Knights (6-1-0) called up goaltender Maxime Lagace from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League to replace Subban heading into their game with the Chicago Blackhawks (5-2-2) on Tuesday night at home. The game is the sixth of Vegas' seven-game homestand.

"Injuries provide opportunities for others, and that is the situation we have here," Vegas general manager George McPhee said. "Our top two goaltenders are currently sidelined, so we will now give our AHL goalies the chance to play in their absence. We felt Oscar Dansk performed well in relief on Saturday in his NHL debut."

Dansk, 23, entered after Subban got hurt against the St. Louis Blues, and he made 10 saves on 11 shots in the Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime win. Dansk was a second-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012.

Subban, 23, has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average in three games for the Golden Knights. He was picked up by Vegas on Oct. 3 after he was waived by the Boston Bruins at the end of training camp.

In Vegas' win over the Blues, Subban stopped 37 of 38 shots before he was injured in the third period. He has given up six goals on 94 shots.

"Obviously, it (stinks) that Malcolm went down," Dansk said. "He's been playing unreal, and I'm hoping that he recovers quickly. A lot of things, a million things actually, were going through my mind. I just tried to focus on the next puck and the next save I had to make."