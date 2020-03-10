Blackhawks use first post-trade deadline call-up on Nicolas Beaudin

The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday.

Beaudin, who was drafted in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 59 games with the IceHogs in his first season as a pro. He spent the previous four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he recorded 167 points (24 goals, 143 assists) in 211 games for the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

The IceHogs are in the middle of a playoff push, but don't play again until Saturday when they visit the Wolves in Chicago. This serves as a good opportunity for the Blackhawks to get a look at how Beaudin's game has evolved and could translate to the NHL level.

The Blackhawks are allowed four non-emergency call-ups post-trade deadline, and this is their first of four. Beaudin is not a slide candidate, so his entry-level contract already kicked in this season, unlike top prospects Adam Boqvist and Kirby Dach, both of whom needed to appear in more than nine NHL games to do so.

Beaudin is slated to become the sixth player on the Blackhawks to make their NHL debut this season, joining Boqvist, Lucas Carlsson, Dach, Dominik Kubalik and Anton Wedin. Brandon Hagel could join that group as well when the Blackhawks host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

