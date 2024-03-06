Blackhawks finally end franchise-long road losing streak at 22 games: ‘That was a long time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Chicago Blackhawks exploded for four power-play goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes at Mullet Arena to snap their franchise-long road winless streak at 22 games.

It was their first road win since Nov. 9, which came in Tampa Bay on the Moms trip. That was almost four months ago.

"Oh my God, that was a long time," said Connor Bedard, who had two assists in the victory. It's good. Obviously you try not to think about it much, but that was a pretty crazy stretch there. It's nice that that's over."

It was just the third time all season the Blackhawks scored more than one power-play goal in a game. They went into the day with the 32nd-ranked power play unit.

Arvid Söderblom also stopped 37 of 39 shots for a save percentage of .949 to earn his first win since Nov. 24. A few streaks were snapped on Tuesday.

"The guys really deserved the win," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "I thought from the start to the finish, they played really well, all 20 guys. That was a team win, and I think they were really focused.

"We talked a little bit this morning about the direction that we want to go and our last 20 games and it's only going to be us in the room that can change that. I thought that was a good first step."

For the first time since November, the Blackhawks are going home as happy humans. And they get to sit on it for a few days too, with their next game not until Saturday.

"It feels good for sure," Bedard said. "In the end, it's one win, and in a long season, it's not huge, but every win is big. Especially with the streak we've been on lately, it's nice to get a couple points and obviously have some positivity and the first happy plane ride we've had in a little bit."

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.