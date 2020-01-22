Blackhawks fans are an extremely loyal bunch so it should come as no surprise they have nothing but love for Joel Quenneville in his return to Chicago with the Florida Panthers. The Blackhawks players have echoed that same thing, with Toews stating how much Coach Q meant to the city of Chicago:

One more 'Thank Q'.



Full tribute to Joel Quenneville from the #Blackhawks and the fans at the United Center 👏 pic.twitter.com/HNW57tuahf



— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 22, 2020

Jonathan Toews on Joel Quenneville: "You just think things are going to stay the same forever and it's weird when things change and guys go to other teams. Coach Q just felt like a staple with this organization, this city as well." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 21, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Blackhawks fans brought out the Coach Q memorabilia in droves:

Coach Q got the last laugh on Tuesday night, as the Panthers walked out of the United Center with a convincing 4-3 win despite the Blackhawks getting a solid offensive output, including Kaner's 1,001st career point.

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Blackhawks fans with nothing but love for Joel Quenneville in his return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago