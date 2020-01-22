Blackhawks fans with nothing but love for Joel Quenneville in his return

Blackhawks fans are an extremely loyal bunch so it should come as no surprise  they have nothing but love for Joel Quenneville in his return to Chicago with the Florida Panthers. The Blackhawks players have echoed that same thing, with Toews stating how much Coach Q meant to the city of Chicago:

Blackhawks fans brought out the Coach Q memorabilia in droves:

Coach Q got the last laugh on Tuesday night, as the Panthers walked out of the United Center with a convincing 4-3 win despite the Blackhawks getting a solid offensive output, including Kaner's 1,001st career point

