Blackhawks expect Joel Quenneville to coach next season

It won't be long before Joel Quenneville is trending on Twitter, and not just in Philadelphia.

Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios was in Chicago for Thursday night's Flyers-Blackhawks game, but it was his appearance earlier in the week on WGN Morning News where he opened up about the 60-year-old head coach.

Chelios is hoping the Maple Leafs get bounced in the first round of the playoffs, and with that, the organization elects to part ways with Mike Babcock, currently the league's highest-paid coach after signing an eight-year, $50 million contract in the summer of 2015.

Chris Chelios is not a fan of Babcock. pic.twitter.com/9yCLvxcvTL — Toronto Bag Head (@torontobaghead) March 22, 2019

Chelios and others in Chicago see growing tension between Babcock and the Leafs organization, and the former Blackhawks defenseman prefers to see Quenneville land in Toronto or with the future expansion team in Seattle that doesn't start play until the 2021-22 season.

Unquestionably, Babcock's style can wear on players, and with the probability of facing the Boston Bruins again in the first round, Babcock and the Leafs are looking at the possibility of another first-round exit.

As for Quenneville, even his former players believe the three-time Stanley Cup-winning coach is ready to jump at another chance, whether that's in Philadelphia or somewhere else.

"It would be pretty weird if he's coaching somewhere else next season and not with the Blackhawks," Patrick Kane said. "I think we all know that Joel has a big passion for hockey and a fire and a desire to win. I wouldn't be surprised if he's coaching somewhere else next season."

"I would be surprised if he's not coaching," Duncan Keith. "He never really changed [this season]. I think it's just that competitive nature inside him. That's what made him a great coach. The competition of winning games. There's never anybody who loves winning more than him."

Even Quenneville recently admitted during his first television interview since his firing, "There's an appetite to get back into the game." Quenneville spoke to Chicago's WGN-TV on St. Patrick's Day and said that he's in "no hurry right now" to accept a head coaching position while also adding, "We'll see how things transpire in the offseason. We'll have to think about it, and we'll see."

Several Blackhawks insiders believe Quenneville's relationship with the general manager and input regarding personnel decisions will go a long way toward determining where he eventually coaches again, pointing to the trades of defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson and forward Artemi Panarin, which created organizational strife the past few years in Chicago, and eventually led to Quenneville's firing in early November.

There could be as many as nine teams looking for a permanent head coach heading into the 2019-20 season.

Quenneville admitted he still watches a lot of NHL games, but not as many Blackhawks games.

Perhaps he's evaluating what he sees on the ice and which organization might be a good fit.

When it comes to the Flyers, there's a lot to like.

