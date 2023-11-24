Blackhawks' Corey Perry misses game vs. Leafs as mystery surrounding veteran's absence lingers

Chicago has provided few details on the absence of its veteran, who's been away from the team since he was a healthy scratch vs. Columbus on Wednesday.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry did not dress for Friday's game against Toronto, a day after he was mysteriously absent from the team's practice facility.

On Wednesday, the veteran forward sat in the press box as a healthy scratch due to an "organizational decision" for Chicago's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blackhawks have not revealed any details surrounding Perry’s absence, including whether or not he's being disciplined, if he’s merely being held out as a potential trade percolates, or if he’s dealing with a personal matter.

The team remained quiet on Friday ahead of its game against the Maple Leafs:

Corey Perry out of the lineup again tonight. Luke Richardson declined to say if it was his decision or if it came from above, what the timetable might be, how Perry is holding up wherever he is, or if there's a path back for Perry. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 24, 2023

Amid Perry's absence from practice on Thursday, players and coaches offered little in the way of clarification, but something just seemed off.

"We haven’t really gotten any details on what’s going on with Corey Perry," fellow off-season signing Nick Foligno told reporters.

"We've got a lot of young guys, so it's kind of a shock at first," he added, "But it's being a pro. We talk about it and this is an opportunity to do that. It's the outside noise that you have to push away, whether it's this or anything else that's going on in your life."

"I just wanted to start by saying I know you have questions about Corey Perry not playing last night and attending practice today but we’re going to keep that internal in the organization right now," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Thursday via Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports. "I’m not going to be able to answer any more questions on that."

For what it's worth, Richardson stuck to the exact same script on Friday, too.

The Blackhawks and their players have been largely mum on the status of Corey Perry. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Blackhawks rookie star Connor Bedard wouldn't reveal anything, either.

"I'm not going to speak on it too much," Bedard said of Perry. "Obviously it sucks he's not here but we don't really have too much information on it or anything yet, but of course he's a big part of the team and it sucks he can't be here today."

Perry was previously with the team Tuesday, working with Bedard during a shooting drill. It doesn’t appear right now that Perry will be back with the Blackhawks in the immediate future.

Connor Bedard feeding Corey Perry passes after practice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/q7qskRzzrW — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 21, 2023

In corresponding news, the Blackhawks announced that Taylor Hall will miss the remainder of the season due to knee surgery after suffering an ACL injury.