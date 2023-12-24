Blackhawks' Connor Bedard submits Goal of Year candidate with unreal lacrosse goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Connor Bedard scored one of the goals of the year in the first period of Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues. And it was as beautiful as they come.

Bedard pulled off a lacrosse-style goal aka "The Michigan" to even the score at 1-1. It was a jaw-dropper for the Chicago Blackhawks phenom, who scored his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Watch it here:

OH MY GOODNESS CONNOR BEDARD!!! pic.twitter.com/saUpUBMXIx — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.