Blackhawks' Connor Bedard opens up about meeting Victor Wembanyama

A historic NHL and NBA crossover happened on Thursday when Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama met for the first time at Fifth Third Arena in Chicago.

Bedard, 18, and Wembanyama, 19, were each drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, one with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL and the other with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. They're two of the most highly-touted prospects in their respective leagues' history.

Bedard meeting Wembanyama made for a memorable photo. Bedard is just under 5-foot-10 and Wembanyama is listed as 7-foot-4.

"It was pretty cool," Bedard said of meeting Wembanyama. "Obviously a great face playing in the NBA. He's going to be, or he already is, really special. Getting to talk to him a bit and hear his perspective, coming over from Europe and [being in] similar situations — him even more just with how big the NBA is. It was good to get to talk to him."

Wembanyama was in town because his Spurs squared off with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at the United Center.

Wembanyama admitted he isn't much of a hockey fan, but he did do some research prior to meeting Bedard.

"I read a little bit before coming here," Wembanyama said. "Sounds dope. I had heard of you way before, but I just started learning a little bit more. It's dope."

Wembanyama was seen participating in a shooting drill with Bedard. He apparently used Louis Crevier's stick; Crevier, of course, is one of the tallest players in the NHL at 6-foot-8.

"It was too short for him," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson chuckled.

