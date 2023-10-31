Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski team up for pretty goal 28 seconds into the game

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski team up for pretty goal 28 seconds into the game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski teamed up for a pretty goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, and it didn't take very long, either.

Just 28 seconds into the game, Korchinski made a terrific pass to Bedard, who scored his fourth goal of the season. Bedard immediately pointed to Korchinski after the goal to show his appreciation for the dish.

It was a thing of beauty:

YOU'VE GOTTA BE KIDDING ME, CONNOR! pic.twitter.com/sgXMhTic6c — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 31, 2023

This pass by Kevin Korchinski on the Connor Bedard goal was beautiful. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/uFn2OhVHNg — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 31, 2023

