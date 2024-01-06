Blackhawks' Connor Bedard exits game with injury after big hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard left in the first period of Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils with an undisclosed injury. The team announced at the start of the second period that he would be out for the remainder of the contest.

The play happened midway through the first period when Devils defenseman Brendan Smith laid a big hit on Bedard, who was seen holding his mouth before heading to the locker room. He did not return.

NOBODY TOUCHES BEDARD 😡 pic.twitter.com/wX8wgRC7kS — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) January 6, 2024

Connor Bedard heads to the dressing room after taking a big hit from Brendan Smith. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YqLPT6pFNT — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

Philipp Kurashev immediately came to the defense of his teammate, as did Nick Foligno, who was hit with two roughing penalties. The Blackhawks not only killed off the penalty but they scored on the power play to make it 1-0.

The Bedard loss is a brutal blow for the Blackhawks, who have seven players on injured reserve. Three of those players — Taylor Raddysh (groin), Tyler Johnson (foot) and Anthony Beauvillier (wrist) — were placed on IR during this five-game road trip.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.