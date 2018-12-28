Can the Blackhawks climb back into the playoff race? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

After a much-needed three-day Christmas break, the Blackhawks returned to action on Thursday and knocked off the Minnesota Wild 5-2 thanks to a 46-save performance by Collin Delia and hat trick by Patrick Kane.

It wasn't their best effort by any means - they were outshot 48-20 - but a win is a win, and the Blackhawks are starting to string together some points. Since losing eight in a row, they've picked up at least a point in six of their last eight games, accumulating 11 out of a possible 16 points over that span.

"We've been playing a lot better the last 15 games or so, to be honest with you," Kane said. "I know the results weren't there some nights, and even though some games we don't play our best, we're finding ways to hang in the game and come up with some points. That's a show of a good team when you can do that stuff, so maybe we're starting to learn some things in here and figure out the way we need to play. But I still think we can be better."

So, is it possible for the Blackhawks to climb back into the playoff race?

Going into Friday, the Blackhawks are seven points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. It doesn't seem too far away. But when you consider the Blackhawks have played the most games of any NHL team to this point (40) and would have to jump six teams - four of whom have at least three games in hand - to get there, you realize the steep uphill battle that requires major help.

Mathematically, the Blackhawks have a 2.3 percent chance of doing so, according to hockeyreference.com. It's clearly a long shot, not necessarily because they can't put together a run. That's one part of the equation. The other part is something they can't control, which is how other teams finish down the stretch.

The Blackhawks are at 34 points through 40 games. Last season, the Colorado Avalanche secured the final seed by finishing with 95 points. If that's the benchmark, the Blackhawks would have to finish the season with at least 61 points through the final 42 games. And that's just to do their part.

While the playoffs may be a pipe dream, the most important thing is that the Blackhawks are starting to get back that winning feeling around the room and seeing progress results-wise as they continue to grow under Jeremy Colliton.

"You could argue we were playing better back then when we were losing games," Kane said. "Jeremy's been around for a little bit now and he wanted to instill some things in the way we played. We're still learning his system and the way we need to play to win hockey games. Some nights it might not be pretty, other nights it might be a little bit better. It seems like we're hunting down some pucks. If we're winning those races, we're gonna have a good night. We have good players in here that can make good plays. Hopefully we keep improving."

