Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to miss start of season with undisclosed illness

Jonathan Toews won't be available for the start of camp. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

After Nikita Kucherov was lost for the season, the newly-reimagined Central Division will be without another considerable attraction — at least to start.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be available for training camp or to begin the 2021 season due to an undisclosed illness, according to multiple reports. It’s expected that the Blackhawks will confirm the news Tuesday.

Toews is the second highly important player the Blackhawks have lost in the last few days. Returning sophomore Kirby Dach will need four-to-five months to recover from wrist surgery after being injured while on loan to Canada for the 2021 world junior championship.

Chicago signed free-agent centre Carl Soderberg to a one-year deal on Monday to help offset the losses — or at least fill some of the empty space.

While it’s unclear what Toews is dealing with from a health perspective at this moment, it’s worth noting that under the new rules in the collective bargaining agreement all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NHL will be named publicly.

