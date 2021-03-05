Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces his playing career is over after 15 NHL seasons

Charlie Roumeliotis
·3 min read
Brent Seabrook announces his playing career is over originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After 15 NHL seasons, Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announced that he is officially hanging up the skates due to injuries.

He released this statement on Friday:

"I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks. It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love. After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family. The love and support of my wife, Dayna, and my kids, Carter, Kenzie and Dylan has meant everything to me. My parents, Gary and Suzanne, and my brother Keith, have been behind me every step of the way and are my foundation.  

I want to thank the Blackhawks organization - including the Wirtz Family, Rocky and Danny Wirtz, Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton - who have been very supportive throughout this process. I’m thankful for all that the Blackhawks have done for me and my career. This organization drafted me as an 18-year-old kid out of western Canada and this team became my family away from home. In addition, I'm thankful for the Blackhawks medical and training staff for always putting me in the best position to succeed on the ice. Over the past 15 years, I've played with and for some incredible teammates and coaches. I thank each and every one of you. It was an honor to wear the Blackhawks sweater and go to battle with you night in and night out. I loved being your teammate.

Lastly, to the great fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, thank you. I sacrificed everything for this team in our quest to lift three Stanley Cups and gave it everything I had for you. I couldn't have asked for a better fan base to play for. You, more than anyone, kept me honest and always pushed me to be better - while also cheering me as your All-Star and Champion. Lifting the Stanley Cup in 2015 in front of all the fans at the United Center will be a memory I’ll never forget. You have truly made Chicago a second home. My family and I will be forever grateful for your love and support and I look forward to always having a special connection with you the fans. I will always be a Blackhawk.”

Seabrook, 35, had not appeared in a game since Dec. 15, 2019 after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder and both hips. He then sustained a back injury on Day 1 of training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season.  

Seabrook finishes his career with 103 goals, 361 assists and 464 points in 1,114 games with the Blackhawks. He also racked up 20 goals, 39 assists and 59 points in 123 postseason contests and helped bring three Stanley Cups to Chicago.

Seabrook was drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He has three years left on his contract after this season with a cap hit of $6.875 million and was placed on long-term injured reserve.

