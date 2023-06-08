Blackhawks, Athanasiou agree to 2-year, $8.5 million contract

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, March 23, 2023, in Washington. The Blackhawks have locked in one of their top scorers, agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Athanasiou. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CHICAGO (AP) — The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks locked in one of their top scorers, agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Athanasiou tied for the team lead with 20 goals and ranked third with 40 points in his first season with Chicago. He matched career highs with four game-winning goals and three power-play goals.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Athanasiou has 125 goals and 111 assists in 459 games with the Detroit Red Wings (2015-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020), Los Angeles Kings (2020-22) and Blackhawks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago went 26-49-7 and finished last in the Central Division. The Blackhawks dealt Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers prior to the trade deadline and announced in April they would not re-sign Jonathan Toews, parting with two players who led them to Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports