Blackhawks announce roster moves, assign Collin Delia to Rockford

Blackhawks announce roster moves, send Delia to Rockford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced several roster moves on Friday, most notably assigning goaltender Collin Delia to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes.

Delia can spend up to 14 days in Rockford before the Blackhawks are forced to call him back up or place him on waivers in order to keep him there, according to the CBA. He hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 17 when he stopped 31 of 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Blackhawks also assigned forward Reese Johnson and defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Wyatt Kalynuk to the IceHogs, who are looking for a spark after a 1-5-1 start to the 2020-21 season.

In a corresponding move, forwards Mikael Hakkarainen and Brad Morrison were elevated to the taxi squad, along with goaltender Matt Tomkins. The Blackhawks are required to carry at least three goaltenders at all times.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!