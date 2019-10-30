Blackhawks announce Kirby Dach will remain in NHL all season

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton announced Wednesday that No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach will remain in the NHL and is expected to be with the group all season. He will not be returned to his junior team.

"It's thrilling and exciting for me," Dach told reporters in Los Angeles. "It's something I've dreamed of my whole life. I came into camp wanting to make this team and to finally get that recognition from Jeremy and the management group is awesome and I'm thrilled to be here."

With the decision to keep him past the nine-game mark, Dach's entry-level contract with the Blackhawks will kick in this season. The next benchmark to watch is 40 games, which would count as an official full season and pull him a year closer to unrestricted free agency, but it appears Dach is here for good.

"Stan [Bowman] and I sat with him yesterday and told him he's going to be here," Colliton said. "He's played well. He's shown he can help us and he's only going to get better. I think the player he is now, there's likely going to be a huge improvement as the year goes on and the player [he is] in February I'm sure is going to be an impact player for us."

The 18-year-old Fort Saskatchewan native has two points (one goal, one assist) in six games this season and is averaging 11:59 of ice time. The Blackhawks would prefer to get him roughly 12-14 minutes per game at least, but that should come over time.

Dach has looked more comfortable each game he's played in and has been one of their most noticeable forwards over the last week and a half.

