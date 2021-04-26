Blackhawks’ Andrew Shaw announces end of his playing career

Andrew Shaw of the Blackhawks announced on Monday he is ending his playing career following several concussions.

“There comes a time when every athlete needs to realize when their health is a priority and a future with their family is what is most important,” Shaw wrote in a statement. “That point for me is now. After several concussions, doctors have strongly recommended I stop playing the game that I love. For once in my life, I am going to listen.

“I am extremely proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I want to make it clear; I would not change anything about it. I won two Stanley Cups, made lifelong friends — and some enemies, too — and will cherish those memories for the rest of my life.”

The 29-year-old forward has not played since suffering a concussion Feb. 9. According to Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry, Shaw recovered from that injury but “given the potential long-term consequences of repetitive concussions, we have advised him to discontinue his career as a professional hockey player. The Blackhawks are very supportive of his decision to prioritize his long-term health.”

A fifth-round pick by the Blackhawks in 2011, Shaw began his NHL career playing parts of five seasons in Chicago, helping the franchise to Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015.

One of the biggest moments of his career was Game 1 of the 2013 Cup Final against the Bruins where he tipped in the triple-overtime winner.

A few seasons later, Shaw tried a different way to score by heading the puck into the Ducks’ net during the 2015 Western Conference Final. It sadly did not count.

Shaw became a salary cap casualty a year later when the Blackhawks dealt him to the Canadiens for a pair of draft picks. Later that week he signed a six-year extension, but injuries began to derail his career.

In 2019, he was dealt back to the Blackhawks but he only played 40 more games in his return.

Andrew Shaw finishes his NHL career with 114 goals and 243 points in 530 games played.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

