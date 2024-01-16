Blackhawks agree to terms with Jason Dickinson on 2-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Jason Dickinson on a two-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $4.25 million.

"Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team."

Dickinson is having a breakout season offensively. He ranks second on the team with 14 goals and third with 21 points.

Dickinson was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

