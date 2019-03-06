Blackhawks add to pipeline, sign forward Reese Johnson to entry-level contract originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Blackhawks added to their pipeline on Wednesday, signing forward Reese Johnson to a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $925,000 cap hit.

Johnson, 20, has 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 62 regular-season games this season for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League, where he will remain. He was named team captain at the beginning of the year, showing he has the leadership qualities every team aspires to have in the organization.

His 22 goals rank third on the team and 45 points ranks second. Blackhawks prospect Brandon Hagel, who signed an entry-level contract in October, ranks first in both categories with 38 goals and 92 points.

Johnson missed half of the 2015-16 season and all of the 2016-17 campaign with a shoulder injury. Since then, he hasn't had an issues and has taken advantage of a larger role.

