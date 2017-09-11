Blackhawks add Mark Stuart, John Mitchell and Drew Miller on tryout contracts

After adding defenseman Cody Franson on a tryout contract last week the Chicago Blackhawks are bringing in three more veterans on tryout deals for the start of training camp.

Forwards John Mitchell and Drew Miller, as well as defenseman Mark Stuart, were all part of their training camp roster that was announced on Monday morning. All three players will be in camp on tryout deals.

Mitchell, 32, appeared in 65 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, recording five points, while Miller recorded seven points in 55 games for the Detroit Red Wings.

Stuart was a member of the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.

Given the Blackhawks’ salary cap situation, as well as the fact that Marian Hossa will not be available, the team is going to have to find quality depth players anywhere it can, whether it be young prospects coming through the pipeline (Alex DeBrincat, for example) or trying to catch lightning in a bottle with a veteran on a “prove it” type of contract.

Given their recent resumes in the NHL Franson seems to be the player that would have the best chance of making the roster because he is clearly the best of the bunch. The Blackhawks lost Brian Campbell and Niklas Hjalmarsson from their defense this summer.



