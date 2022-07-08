Blackhawks acquire goaltender Petr Mrazek, 1st round pick from Maple Leafs

Hawks acquire goaltender Petr Mrazek, 1st round pick from Maple Leafs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have already traded into the first round twice, and they’ve now done it a third time, as they’ve acquired the No. 25 overall pick and goaltender Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs.



In exchange, the Blackhawks will send the No. 38 pick in the second round to the Maple Leafs.



Mrazek, 30, posted a record of 12-6-0 in 20 appearances with the Maple Leafs last season. He had a save percentage of .888, and a goals against average of 3.34.



With the Blackhawks having no goaltenders on their NHL roster, it would appear that Mrazek will become their starter, or at least compete for the role, this coming season.



The Maple Leafs were looking for salary cap relief coming into the NHL Draft, and it appears that the Blackhawks have provided that to them. Mrazek’s cap hit checks in at just over $3.8 million each of the next two seasons, giving Toronto the flexibility to pursue the upgrade in net that they were unable to get prior to the 2022 postseason.



The Blackhawks have acquired two other first round picks on Thursday, including the No. 7 overall pick that they used on defenseman Kevin Korchinski. They also received the No. 13 pick, which they used on forward Frank Nazar.



In exchange, the Blackhawks sent Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators, and Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!