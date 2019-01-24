Blackhawks acquire forward Dominik Kubalík from the LA Kings

Blackhawks acquire forward Dominik Kubalk from the LA Kings originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

On Thursday evening the Blackhawks made a trade with the Los Angeles Kings, acquiring forward Dominik Kubalík.

Kubalík, who is from the Czech Republic, will finish this season with HC Ambrì Piotta of the National League in Switzerland. Over 25 games with Ambrì Piotta during the 2017-18 season, he netted 27 points (10G, 17A) in 25 regular-season games. He tacked on a goal and six assists in 10 relegation postseason contests.

The 23-year old forward also represented his country at the 2018 Olympic Games and World Championships. In PyeongChang he accumulated two markers in five games. And he finished with eight points at the 2018 World Championships.

During his two seasons (2012-14) in Ontario Hockey League, he was teammates with current Blackhawk Dominik Kahun.

In the swap for Kahun, Chicago sent a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Kings, which the Blackhawks had previously acquired from the Arizona Coyotes.