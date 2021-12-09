Blackhawks acquire depth forward Kurtis Gabriel from Toronto

Blackhawks acquire depth forward Gabriel from Toronto originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have acquired depth forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman prospect Chad Krys, the team announced Thursday.

Gabriel, 28, has one goal and one assist in 13 games this season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in 49 games across four seasons with Minnesota, New Jersey and San Jose and also played in four postseason contests with the Wild in 2016.

Gabriel is a big, physical forward at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and is likely to play fourth-line minutes with the Blackhawks. He is scheduled to join the team in Toronto on Saturday.

Gabriel was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. His one-year, $750,000 contract expires at the end of the season.

The trade gives Krys a fresh start elsewhere after he got jumped over on Chicago's depth chart over the years. He was drafted in the second round (No. 45 overall) in 2016 but never played in an NHL game with the Blackhawks.

Krys, 23) had two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 64 career games with the Rockford IceHogs.

