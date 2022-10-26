Blackhawks acquire defenseman Cooper Zech for forward Evan Barratt

Blackhawks trade Evan Barratt for Cooper Zech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks announced they acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford Ice Hogs upon arrival.

Zech, 23, has yet to make his NHL debut. He spent last year in the Flyers' system on their AHL team. With the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season, he scored 11 points on one goal and 10 assists.

The defenseman has skated in 131 career games between Lehigh Valley and the Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins AHL team).

Barratt played with the Ice Hogs over the last two seasons. The Blackhawks drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NHL draft.

This trade marks the second of the day for the Hawks in acquiring pieces for the AHL team. Earlier on Wednesday, the Hawks traded for Cameron Hillis from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Nicolas Beaudin.

