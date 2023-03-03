Blackhawks acquire Austin Wagner for future considerations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks capped off their trade deadline action by acquiring Austin Wagner from the Los Angeles Kings for future considerations, the team announced Friday.

This would end up becoming the Hawks' final trade move before the deadline, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis.

Wagner, 25, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL entry draft by the Kings and made his big league debut during the 2018-19 season. In 62 games of his premiere season in the NHL, Wagner recorded 21 points by way of 12 goals and nine assists.

This season, he's played mainly in the AHL with the Ontario Reign. In 24 games played, he has nine goals and three assists.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Hawks made some noise by trading Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers and Max Domi to the Dallas Stars.

