Blackhawks take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Kings

Chicago Blackhawks (23-53-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (43-27-11, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their five-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 21-12-7 at home and 43-27-11 overall. The Kings have a 36-4-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Chicago has a 7-32-1 record in road games and a 23-53-5 record overall. The Blackhawks are 6-21-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 29 goals and 44 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Foligno has 17 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Jason Dickinson has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.