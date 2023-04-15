Blackhawks' 2023 lottery odds have officially been determined

Hawks' lottery odds have officially been determined originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's official: The Blackhawks' lottery odds for the 2023 NHL Draft have been determined after they finished 30th in the standings following the Columbus Blue Jackets' regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Friday's regular-season finale.

At best, the Blackhawks can land the No. 1 overall pick. At worst, they can fall to No. 5.

Here's a look at what the Blackhawks' percentages are on lottery night, per Tankathon:

No. 1 overall: 11.5%

No. 2 overall: 11.5%

No. 3 overall: 7.4%

No. 4 overall: 40.7%

No. 5 overall: 28.8%

In summary, the Blackhawks have a 23 percent chance of jumping inside the Top 2. They have a 7.5 percent chance of staying at No. 3, and they have a 69.5 percent chance of falling to either No. 4 or No. 5.

The Anaheim Ducks (25.5) have the best odds at landing the first overall pick, which is expected to be Connor Bedard. Columbus (13.5) has the second-highest odds, followed by Chicago (11.5), San Jose (9.5), Montreal (8.5), Arizona (7.5), Philadelphia (6.5), Washington (6.0), Detroit (5.0), St. Louis (3.5) and Vancouver (3.0).

The NHL Draft lottery will be held on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

