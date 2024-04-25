Blackburn's Wharton suffers serious knee injury

Scott Wharton had to be helped from the field after suffering the injury in the closing minutes of Sunday's defeat by Sheffield Wednesday [Rex Features]

Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton is expected to miss the majority of next season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old fell awkwardly late on in Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by fellow Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Wharton, the older brother of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam, made 34 appearances in all competitions for Rovers this campaign.

John Eustace's men are three points above the relegation zone with two matches of the season to play.

"Unfortunately, Scott is going to be out for a number of months. He's going to be a big miss because he's been outstanding since I've been here," Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He's going to be out for the majority of next season but he's got the character and strength to come back from it."