Is Blackburn vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Eddie Howe and Newcastle travel to Blackburn for a must-win FA Cup tie (PA Wire)

Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season.

After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the table this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend as their dismal defensive form continued.

But Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955.

Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form.

When is Blackburn vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 27 February.

How can I watch it?

Blackburn vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Joe Rankin-Costello and John Fleck are unavailable for the hosts, with Ryan Hedges also a doubt after limping off against Norwich on Saturday. Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far.

Newcastle were able to welcome back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock against Arsenal. Martin Dubravka could return after illness, but Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento; Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Odds

Blackburn: 19/4

Draw: 17/4

Newcastle: 1/2

Prediction

Blackburn 1-3 Newcastle