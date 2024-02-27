Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates as Sammie Szmodics goes close for hosts

Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend, as their dismal defensive form continued.

But manager Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955, with a place in the quarter-final draw now within reach.

Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form. Like Newcastle, Blackburn are six-time winners of the FA Cup but they last time they won the tournament was 1928.

Blackburn host Newcastle in FA Cup fifth-round clash, live on BBC One and iPlayer

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to allow supporters to enter ground after turnstile issues

31’ SAVE! Dubravka makes big stop with Szmodics waiting for tap-in (0-0)

15’ Match briefly interrupted as Blackburn fans throw tennis balls onto pitch in protest

Blackburn XI: Pears, Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton, Brittain, Buckley, Moran, Chrisene, Szmodics, Dolan, Sigurdsson (Gallagher)

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Newcastle can save season with ‘special’ FA Cup run, says Eddie Howe

Blackburn Rovers FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

21:09 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Newcastle win a free-kick around 35 yards out, but they try to take it short and Guimaraes’s cross doesn’t beat the first man. Newcastle are then pushed all the way back to Dubravka by Blackburn.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

21:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway! Just the one change, with Sigurdsson replacing Gallagher for Blackburn.

HALF TIME! Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

21:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Perhaps the highlight of the first half before those Szmodics chances.

Blackburn Rovers fans throw tennis balls on to the pitch in the 14th minute to protest against 14 years of Venky's ownership.#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/3kvVdZqucX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 27, 2024

HALF TIME! Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:57 , Jamie Braidwood

HALF TIME! Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Elsewhere tonight, Erling Haaland has scored a hat-trick as Manchester City lead Luton at the break.

Half-time scores

Luton 1-3 Man City

Bournemouth 0-0 Leicester

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

.. and there are no replays in the fifth round.

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

HALF TIME! Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer is not happy with one of his former teams, that’s for sure.

“Newcastle have been poor, they’ve been slow, hardly created anything in the final third.”

“Blackburn have been the better team, they’ve had the chances.”

HALF TIME! Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s half-time!

It’s a cup tie alright.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:46 , Jamie Braidwood

44 mins: SAVE! Another chance for Szmodics! Blackburn slices Newcastle open and Szmodics is released onto his left foot - he strikes at goal from inside the box but it’s straight down the throat of Dubravka, who tips over the bar!

Good goalkeeping from Dubravka, who then claims the cross.

But Newcastle have been cut open a few times already tonight and Szmodics could have punished them.

There will be one added minute.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:42 , Jamie Braidwood

41 mins: Murphy times his run well to get in behind the Blackburn defence. Pears rushes off his line to push him wide and then Blackburn get the bodies behind the ball well, eventually finding the clearance.

Newcastle are keeping them in at the moment - a better spell from the visitors.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: Newcastle are finding this increasingly awkward. Blackburn are organised and are working extremely hard to deny Eddie Howe’s side.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: SAVE! The closest either team has come! Blackburn win the ball back inside the Newcastle half and Dolan is played in down the right. He flashes a dangerous ball right across the face and Dubravka has to make a good save, with Szmodics lurking in behind!

From the corner, Blackburn play it out to Szmodics and his volley zips through a host of bodies. Dubravka saves again!

(Getty Images)

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

27 mins: Chance! A sight at goal for Szmodics, but he can’t find the target! It’s a good move by Blackburn, as Szmodics is released on his left foot. He goes for the near post, though, and ripples the side-netting as he slices across the ball.

He knows he should have done better.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:27 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: A half-chance for Newcastle as Isak is slipped in, but McFadzean covers the ground well and closes down the Sweden striker.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:23 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: A chance for Newcastle as they win a free-kick close to the byline.

Trippier gets his delivery all wrong, though, and crosses it straight out of play.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:17 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: There are tennis balls on the pitch!

The Blackburn fans are protesting against their owners, the Venky’s, and some fans have thrown yellow tennis balls onto the pitch.

The match is paused - but there are really only a handful of tennis balls to clear up.

We’re back underway after a minute or so.

Blackburn Rovers' Aynsley Pears collects tennis balls thrown onto the pitch by fans (Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:13 , Jamie Braidwood

11 mins: You know when Trippier is over the ball because of the boos for the former Burnley player.

But Trippier almost sets up Newcastle’s opener - after taking a short corner, he picks out Guimaraes at the back post.

The Brazilian lines up his volley and catches it well - but Wharton gets out well to block bravely.

Guimaraes then had the chance to play in Willock, but overhits his pass.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:10 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: A half-chance for Blackburn and Gallagher, who looked offside but was played in by Schar’s deflection. Gallagher’s shot is half-blocked and loops up easily for Dubravka to grab. It’s been a decent start for Blackburn, given their poor recent run.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:07 , Jamie Braidwood

6 mins: Guimaraes pings a ball over the top for Isak - who has plenty of space to run into. His touch is poor though and lets Wharton back across. The defender wins his tackle and Blackburn clear the corner.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: Decent move from Blackburn as Szmodics is slipped in down the right. Blackburn’s top-scorer isn’t able to squeeze a cross back into the box and Newcastle clear.

Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:04 , Jamie Braidwood

2 mins: Tripper gets forward down the right and is found with a big switch, but he can’t keep his cross in play.

The Newcastle away end is loud - with over 8,000 making the trip across the Pennines.

KICK-OFF! Blackburn 0-0 Newcastle

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle, playing in changed colours of black and yellow, get us underway!

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

The players are out, the fans are in the ground, and we’re ready for the 8pm kick-off at Ewood Park!

A big one for Blackburn, arguably an even bigger one for Newcastle. It’s up next!

19:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer blasts Newcastle for showing a “terrible attitude” in the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday (he’s not wrong).

He says tonight is an opportunity to get over a “terrible performance” - but there will be further questions should Newcastle crash out.

They have to improve defensively.

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

There have been issues with the turnstiles at Ewood Park, leading to the delay in kick-off.

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

19:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Alan Shearer’s statue is the best part of 100 miles from Alan Shearer Way. The former is famously just outside St James’ Park, a bronzed right arm up in trademark celebration which, it is to be hoped, he performed after all 206 of his goals for Newcastle United. But the road named after Newcastle’s local hero is on the other side of the Pennines, a stretch of A666 that runs past Ewood Park as far as Shearer’s Island; which, it has to be said, is a rather grandiose name for a roundabout.

Blackburn Rovers against Newcastle is a meeting of six-time FA Cup winners, but when they have not triumphed since 1928 and 1955 respectively. It is also the Shearer derby, a clash of clubs united by their love for a prolific No 9. Shearer became Newcastle’s record goalscorer, dislodging another prolific Geordie, in Jackie Milburn. He made history of a different sort with Blackburn: not merely with his scoring feats, but by making them champions of England for the first time since World War 1.

As two of Shearer’s former clubs meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight, Richard Jolly salutes a No 9 whose goals and records meant more because of who he scored them for.

Alan Shearer connects Blackburn and Newcastle to football’s lost era

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

There has been a delay of kick-off tonight due to fans being unable to get into the ground at Ewood Park.

The FA Cup tie will now begin at 8pm.

🚨 Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes until 8pm in order to allow as many supporters as possible to enter the ground.#ROVvNEW | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 27, 2024

19:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Road to the fifth round:

Blackburn, meanwhile, have been among the goals so far in the FA Cup.

Rovers beat League One’s Cambridge United 5-2 before knocking out League Two’s Wrexham with a 4-1 win.

Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far during Blackburn’s run.

Now he and they take on Premier League opposition...

(Getty Images)

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Road to the fifth round:

Newcastle have won both matches in the FA Cup away from home so far, and are going for a third tonight.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated rivals Sunderland before knocking out Fulham at Craven Cottage.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

19:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe on the importance of the injured Joelinton, who has been missing for the majority of Newcastle’s poor form:

We’ve missed Joe’s qualities, especially physically, his robustness, his abilities in duels, set-plays for and against.

“We’re very lucky to have a midfielder that’s as big as he is and as competitive as he is and whenever you lose those qualities, you notice when they’re not there.

“He’s a very unusual midfielder, really, a prototype. You don’t get many like him and it’s certainly been missed, what he can bring.”

Newcastle will be without Joelinton for a prolonged spell (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

19:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe makes five changes for tonight’s FA Cup trip to Blackburn. Martin Dubravka has recovered from illness and replaces Loris Karius, while Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Jacob Muphy also come in.

Making way are Sven Botman, Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron.

Blackburn make two changes with the injured Sondre Tronstad and Ryan Hedges missing out, and Ben Chrisene and Andrew Moran coming in.

18:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Blackburn XI:

🔢 Team news!



2⃣ changes.

✅ Ben Chrisene & Andrew Moran start.

🤕 Sondre Tronstad (ankle) & Ryan Hedges (groin) miss out.

🌹 Our youngest-ever appearance maker Rory Finneran makes the bench.#ROVvNEW | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w9uCO6DjZr — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 27, 2024

Newcastle XI:

HOWAY THE LADS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/wD1SSTig48 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 27, 2024

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll have team news in the next 10 minutes or so!

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Blackburn manager John Eustace says his side have a “responsibility to the fans” to perform in the FA Cup given the side’s history in the competition.

Rovers are struggling in the Championship and find themselves in a relegation battle after a slump in form, but Eustace said:

“Blackburn Rovers have won the cup six times and it’s a competition we want to take very seriously. It’s another game where we could showcase ourselves and see where it takes us. It’s a really exciting game, great for the fans and the players to be up against some of the top players in Europe.

“There’s no pressure on us, so we want to go out and express ourselves and see where it takes us. Performances are improving since we came in, and we’re on a good run at the moment, playing some good stuff.”

(Getty Images)

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Howe accepted Newcastle were not good enough in their 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday night.

Newcastle have now conceded 23 goals in their last eight league games and Howe admitted it was a “concern”.

“Of course, we are working on things behind the scenes, but that probably was not evident in today’s performance.

“It is a combination of things, we didn’t do well from corners, knew how good they are in those situations and the third goal as well.

“We were the dominant team and we’d have been right back in the game if we’d got that goal, so difficult moments defensively.

“I don’t think we truly got going in the first half, they put us under pressure, I thought that would be just the start of the game, but at no stage did we really come out of that moment.

“We did not compete well enough which is not like us. It is something to learn from.”

(Getty Images)

17:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “We are still in the throes of deciding where this season ends up. Nothing is decided for or against us.

“I definitely want to squash that feeling that we are feeling sorry for ourselves because that has negative connotations. We need the players excited and ambitious, thinking brightly about the future.

“This season can still be very special for us, but we have to make it happen.”

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

Blackburn: 19/4

Draw: 17/4

Newcastle: 1/2

Prediction

Blackburn 1-3 Newcastle

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher

Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento; Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Joe Rankin-Costello and John Fleck are unavailable for the hosts, with Ryan Hedges also a doubt after limping off against Norwich on Saturday. Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far.

Newcastle were able to welcome back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock against Arsenal. Martin Dubravka could return after illness, but Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain out.

17:46 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Blackburn vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 27 February.

How can I watch it?

Blackburn vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Good evening

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome.

Follow live updates from Blackburn vs Newcastle in tonight’s live blog - while you can get the latest FA Cup odds and tips, here.