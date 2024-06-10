Blackburn Rovers announce departure of midfielder Worthington

Blackburn Rovers have announced the news that midfielder Nicola Worthington will be leaving the club this summer when her current contract comes to an end.

The Lancashire club confirmed the player’s departure via a post on their official club website this morning.

Worthington is Blackburn Rovers through and through. She spent her youth in the club’s Centre of Excellence before earning herself a move to Manchester City. The midfielder returned to her childhood club in summer 2022 and she went on to make 16 appearances for Blackburn Rovers at senior level.

The player’s second spell at Ewood Park has been disrupted by an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. Worthington was unable to make an on-field contribution in 2023/2024 as Blackburn Rovers enjoyed their most successful season so far as a professional club playing in the elite game. The midfielder had to cheer the team on from the sidelines as they recorded a sixth-place finish with an incredible points tally of 36.

Worthington has spent a lengthy period rebuilding her fitness and she should be ready to resume her career in the not-so-distant future. The midfielder’s next career move is not yet known, however, it’d be no surprise to see her playing FA Women’s National League football once again, just as she did prior to re-joining Blackburn Rovers two years’ ago.