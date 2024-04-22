Blackburn must 'stick together' in relegation battle

Blackburn Rovers will "stick together" after a chastening defeat by fellow relegation candidates Sheffield Wednesday left them just three points off the drop zone, head coach John Eustace said.

The Owls were gifted two goals following two bizarre goalkeeping errors by Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears in Sunday's 3-1 Championship defeat.

That loss meant that Eustace's side still need four points from their final two games of the season to be certain of safety.

"We've got a week now to rally around and get them all going again. That's part of the game," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We're really disappointed we've lost the game, of course we are, but we'll stick together."

Rovers are 19th in the table in a crowded battle against relegation to League One with their final games of the season against Coventry City and Leicester City.

Eustace has overseen just two wins from 15 games in charge of the club after taking over from Jon Dahl Tomasson in February however one of those was their morale-boosting win against promotion-chasing Leeds United at Elland Road prior to facing the Owls.

Despite having the league's top scorer in Sammie Szmodics, who has scored 31 goals in total this season, Eustace admits that his side are struggling to create a reaction when they concede.

"Goals change games and then the momentum swings drastically and we struggle to put any kind of rhythm together after that," he added.

"I think we've had lots of opportunities where we've not been clinical enough and when the opposition do score, it changes things."