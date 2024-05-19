Blackburn-Kelley delivers another regional title for SJ-O softball

May 18—ST. JOSEPH — Timera Blackburn-Kelley admitted she had some nerves when she first stepped into the pitcher's circle at Randy Wolken Field on a sun-splashed Saturday morning.

It showed.

The Unity softball team got to the St. Joseph-Ogden right-handed pitcher early, with Sophia Beckett drilling an opposite-field double to give the third-seeded Rockets a 1-0 lead with fans still settling into the bleachers and their lawn chairs around the fence. Two straight walks followed, loading the bases with two outs.

But after an eight-pitch at-bat between Blackburn-Kelley and Unity third baseman Shelby Smith ended with Smith striking out swinging, Blackburn-Kelley settled down.

Relaxed.

And became unhittable the rest of the Class 2A regional championship game. The second-seeded Spartans' offense joined in on the second straight superb postseason pitching performance by Blackburn-Kelley and SJ-O enjoyed a 5-1 win to hoist the tradition-rich program's first regional plaque since 2019.

"It was a packed house. My heart was beating fast," Blackburn-Kelley said. "I just knew my team was behind me. Everybody was there to support me, and I knew we could hit."

Pitch, too. Blackburn-Kelley did not allow a hit during the final six innings after Beckett's double, finishing with nine strikeouts in a complete game. The last Unity batter to reach base was right fielder Maegan Rothe when she walked with two outs in the top of the third. Blackburn-Kelley got Unity designated player Grace Bickers to pop out to SJ-O second baseman Grace Osterbur and the Spartans never looked back.

"We came out strong," Unity coach Aimee Davis said. "We just couldn't get the job done."

Trailing 1-0 to start the bottom of the third inning, SJ-O left fielder Chloe Harper dropped down a two-strike bunt from the left-handed batter's box that the Spartans' No. 9 hitter beat out for a hit with one out.

"Chloe is a senior that hasn't played since eighth grade, and she hadn't come until this year," SJ-O coach Larry Sparks said. "She can bunt with the best of them. She usually gets us going at the bottom of the lineup and gets us back to Frick and Osterbur."

It wasn't the last bunt the Spartans would drop down, either.

The left-handed hitting Frick, as in SJ-O center fielder Addison Frick, followed up Harper's well-placed bunt with another one down the third-base line to reach safely on a single. The left-handed hitting Osterbur then pushed another bunt single towards to third base to load the bases with one out.

"We've practiced that a lot, but they're a really good hitting squad," Davis said. "They showed that."

SJ-O shortstop Addy Martinie tied the game at 1 with a sacrifice fly to left field and on the next pitch, SJ-O third baseman Halle Brazelton pulled a single into left field to score Frick and give SJ-O a 2-1 lead off Unity starter Lindy Bates.

The Spartans never trailed again.

"I knew we needed our team to hit and get them going," Brazelton said. "I knew once we got people on base, all that went through my head was to make sure to get a base hit. It was an inside pitch, and I knew I needed to get my hands around first."

The Spartans didn't stop hitting, either, after their two runs in the third inning. A double by SJ-O catcher Emma McKinney, her second hit of the game, led off the bottom of the fourth and first baseman Ellie Ward pulled a double to the left-center field wall to score courtesy runner Kinzie Atwood and increase SJ-O's lead to 3-1.

More clutch two-out hitting ensued when Osterbur hit a line drive that deflected off Smith's glove near the third-base line and drifted into foul territory, scoring two more runs to stake SJ-O to a 5-1 lead.

From there, it was all Blackburn-Kelley. She retired the final 13 batters she faced, needing only 50 pitches once her teammates staked her to a 5-1 lead.

"She's really easy to catch for, and I love catching her," McKinney said. "She was really focused on the curveball. That was the key."

Blackburn-Kelley will likely get the ball again at 5 p.m. Tuesday when the Spartans (30-6) face Effingham St. Anthony (25-3) in a Monticello Sectional semifinal game. The Bulldogs, who placed third at the 2A state tournament last year, defeated Teutopolis 6-4 on Friday night to win a regional title.

"It's going to be another big game for us," Sparks said. "We don't really have a bad loss on paper. We play pretty much anybody, anywhere, anytime. We expect nothing but the best from them, and they're going to get the best from us."

Just like the Spartans delivered against the Rockets on Saturday. With a balanced offensive approach, timely hits and most importantly, a standout pitching effort from Blackburn-Kelley.

"She doesn't give up a lot of runs," Sparks said. "She doesn't typically walk many batters. She gives our defense a chance. Once she settled in and knew they had her back, she just became really tough."