Black unis, bowl eligibility highlight Florida football home matchup with Arkansas

Florida football needs one more win to secure bowl eligibility for a second straight season under head coach Billy Napier.

Its best chance could come Saturday when the Florida Gators (5-3. 3-2 SEC) host reeling Arkansas (2-6, 0-5 SEC) at The Swamp (noon, ESPN2).

Arkansas has lost six straight and fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos before the bye week to prepare for UF's game. The Razorbacks rank last in the SEC in total offense (305.9 yards per game), 11th in scoring offense (26.5 ppg) and are coming off a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 21. Florida. meanwhile, is coming off a 43-20 loss to rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Of the six straight losses for Arkansas, five have come by a touchdown or less.

"They're a lot closer than their record indicates," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "This will be a challenge."

Florida enters the week as a 6-point favorite against the Razorbacks. The Gators will likely be underdogs in their final three games of the season, with all three coming against ranked teams, at No. 13 LSU (Nov. 11), at No. 14 Missouri (Nov. 18) and home against No. 4 Florida State (Nov. 25).

The Gators reached a bowl in Napier's first season by going 6-6 in 2022 before falling 30-3 to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. A bowl berth would ensure 15 extra practices in December, critical for a young, developing UF team.

"There is benefit to bowl games, there's no question about that," Napier said. "I do think with the team that we have in particular, that could be beneficial."

Florida also will wear black uniforms for the first time in school history to honor military personnel and first responders for its "Salute to Service" game. Rather than wearing names on the back of the jerseys, players will wear phrases (honor, courage, commitment, excellence and integrity) that reflect the core values of military members and first responders.

"Really want to create awareness and show gratitude and appreciation for these people who chose a life of service, and ultimately put their life at risk to protect some of these freedoms that I believe sometimes we ultimately take for granted," Napier said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football to face Arkansas Razorbacks at The Swamp