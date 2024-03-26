Black Stripe Alert! Ohio State safety Caleb Downs sheds black stripe

The Ohio State football team got some pretty big news when it found out that former Freshman All-American Caleb Downs was transferring from Tuscaloosa to Columbus. From the sounds of things, Downs has been making an impression since day one and now he’s been officially welcomed to the Brotherhood after losing his black stripe.

Downs made an instant impact at Alabama becoming a starter as a true freshman. In one year with the Tide, he tallied 107 total tackles, had two interceptions, and returned a punt for a touchdown. Big things are expected from the former five-star recruit as Sonny Styles, also a former five-star recruit, has moved to linebacker to make room for Downs in the secondary.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨 BIA is adding the former Freshman All-American to the room, welcome to THE brotherhood @caleb_downs2 📈 pic.twitter.com/4za77zF39e — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 26, 2024

Downs is the second Buckeye to lose his black stripe this spring behind freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire