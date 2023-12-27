Advertisement
Black Stripe Alert! Ohio State legacy walk-on sheds black stripe

Mark Russell
·1 min read

It was a Christmas Ryan Rudzinski won’t soon forget. The son of former Ohio State linebacker, Jerry Rudzinski, had his black stripe removed on Monday after the Buckeye’s Cotton Bowl practice.

The younger Rudzinski came to Ohio State as an invited walk-on after starring at Bishop Watterson High School near Columbus. Rudzinski was a two-way player for the Eagles where he racked up 10 interceptions on the defensive side and over 2,000 all-purpose yards with 10 touchdowns. He comes to OSU on the defensive side of the ball as a safety.

The elder Rudzinski starred for the Buckeyes from 1994-1998 and was a captain on the 1998 team that went 11-1 with a Big Ten title and Sugar Bowl victory over Texas A&M.

Rudzinski becomes the 37th Buckeye to shed his black stripe this season.

