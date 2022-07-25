Black Olympian Accused Of Racism After World Record Shattered By Nigerian Sprinter

American track-and-field legend Michael Johnson is being accused of racism after questioning the legitimacy of the blistering times recorded in the 100-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

“I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set,” Johnson tweeted, leading to an avalanche of criticism.

I don’t believe 100h times are correct. World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set. And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR “I throughly I was running slow!” All athletes looked shocked. — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) July 25, 2022

Twitter users said Johnson questioned the results because he was bitter after seeing the record-breaking performance of Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan, who recorded 12.12 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles semi-final, according to The Daily Beast.

Tobi Amusan is Yoruba from Ijebu Ode, but today Nigerians of all ethnicities and tribes came together to fight Michael Johnson on her behalf. Nigerian youths may be angry, but the truth is they love this country. Our leaders must start investing in the youths. pic.twitter.com/BuPSmplJry — Lawrence R. Onuzulike 🌋 (@lurrenz2015) July 25, 2022

You have to understand why Nigerians are angry with Michael Johnson. Nigerians, AGAINST all odds achieve a feat, without Govt support, literally on their own. To have a self-appointed jackass call that into question rankles That is why we are angry. We see ourselves in Amusan — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora – Akunaesiobike (@ronaldnzimora) July 25, 2022

Michael Johnson failed to realize how strong and fierce Nigerians are when it comes to global competitions. Black against black success, but complains of racism. Congratulations baby girl — 2klyn𓃵 (@official2klyn) July 25, 2022

One thing Michael Johnson fail to know is that Nigerian may be sleeping in different rooms due to family issues…. That's okay But coming to threaten one of our own will pull everyone to the sitting room for a fight We love Nigeria

We love ours Tears of joy Champion — Emaenim Udoh #Obi Tribune (@officialemaenim) July 25, 2022

Tell me Michael, do you take your haterade with sugar? Or you like that tart, bitter haterade? I'll go with bitter. You seem like a "bitter" kind of guy — Ava Momoh (@avamomoh) July 25, 2022

Didn’t see you bring this up during Sydney’s races. Oh I forgot! Only Americans are permitted to break records! And isn’t this one of the fastest tracks in the World according to American media? — Scott-Ashley 'tunde (@tunde_ashley) July 25, 2022

Johnson, who works as an analyst for the BBC, went back to Twitter to address the backlash.

“As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on,” he wrote.

As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on. — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) July 25, 2022

After setting a record in the semi-final, Amusan ran even faster in the final, finishing with a time of 12.06. However, the result didn’t count as an official world record due to a +2.5m/s tailwind blowing during the event.