Black NFL coach sounds off on alleged discrimination
Brian Flores spoke with Nightline about his class action suit against the NFL over claims the league discriminated against Black coaches.
Tom Brady may not have finished his career with the New England Patriots but he created most of his legacy during his 20 years with the franchise. After announcing his retirement on Tuesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a statement thanking Brady for his time with the team and for his incredible success with [more]
The Minnesota Vikings have interest in Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. Are the Houston Texans at risk of losing out?
The executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation alleges the Browns paid former coach Hue Jackson and three team executives bonus money to tank.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick thanked Tom Brady and said the retiring quarterback is "the best player in NFL history."
49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper expressed his frustrations on Twitter with the recent reports surrounding coach Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins.
Steve Young told KNBR the type of quarterback the 49ers should target to help the development of Trey Lance.
The lawmakers' demands come in response to Insider's report that revealed Granholm had failed to report up to $240,000 in stock sales in a timely manner over the past year.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
Brian Flores and his attorneys asserted during their media tour Wednesday that they have evidence to support Flores’ allegation that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to lose games in 2019, when Ross prioritized snagging a high draft pick.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick showed their respect for one another after the legendary Patriots quarterback officially announced his retirement.
What was so different about the Raiders for Josh McDaniels?
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.
Rob Gronkowski penned a fitting tribute to Tom Brady after his longtime Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his NFL retirement.
The former head coach was clearly upset.
Here's how the Big Ten recruiting rankings stack up after another national signing day.
If you were expecting a flowery, syrupy retrospective on Tom Brady’s career, now that the QB is officially retiring, you came to the wrong place.