Black mum with albino baby born with ginger hair dyes her own "so he doesn't feel left out"
A black mum whose albino baby was born with ginger hair dyes her own "so he doesn't feel left out". Vivienne Temitope Hassan, 24, was "shocked" when she first met her baby boy, Zayne, who was born with albinism in March 2023. Despite Vivienne and her husband, Ezike Ebhota, who works in real estate, both being black, Zayne was born with white skin and blonde hair. The first-time parents say that albinism doesn't run on either side of the family, making Zaye's condition even more surprising. At three months old, the back of Zayne's hair started turning red and by September, he had a full head of red hair- inspiring Vivienne to dye her own.