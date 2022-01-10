Black Monday: tracking all NFL firings on day 1 of the offseason

Black Monday is the day of reckoning for under-performing leaders of NFL franchises. It isn’t common to see anywhere from two to seven head coaches and/or general managers let go the day after the regular season ends. We aren’t seeing much of a difference in 2022.

We’re keeping track of all the terminations, as well as noting reports of coaches and GMs who are being given a stay of execution, or even a show of support.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy -- fired

Nagy was fired after four seasons with the Bears, probably the most anticipated termination this offseason.

Writes Bears Wire’s Alyssa Barbieri:

Chicago’s offense, which Nagy was brought in to revolutionize, had gotten progressively worse with each passing season. Considering Nagy’s mishandling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields, it was clear that Nagy wasn’t the guy to develop Fields.

Bears GM Ryan Pace -- fired

Pace wasn’t on any more solid ground than Nagy was.

Writes Barbieri:

Pace’s future was more of a question leading up to the offseason, especially given Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Ted Phillips preached collaboration between Nagy and Pace. The expectation was that if one went, the other would follow. And that’s what happened.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores -- fired

Early Monday, Flores’ termination was, without question, the most surprising move made in the NFL. The Dolphins just missed out on the postseason, and Flores compiled one of the 10-best records in the NFL during his three-year stint with the team.

Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote:

The news comes as a bit of a shock considering the turnaround that Miami had in the second half of the season, winning eight of its last nine contests. Flores finishes his Dolphins tenure with a 24-25 record, but they failed to make the playoffs in any of his three seasons.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier -- retained

While Flores is out, the Dolphins will keep general manager Chris Grier around for a fourth season.

Writes Masala:

This move comes as a bit of a surprise considering many would point out that Dolphins haven’t made the postseason since Grier’s first season as general manager. He will now be on his third head coach during his tenure which is more than most at his position can say.

Jim Harbaugh -- not being pursued by Dolphins

While Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is likely to be tied via rumor and buzz to every NFL head coaching opening, the Dolphins are slamming the door quickly on the idea of him coming to Miami.

Writes Masala:

With all of the rampant speculation that will come with the coaching search, one name that reportedly hasn’t been on that list is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer -- fired

It didn’t seem Zimmer was long for Minnesota, not after the franchise found itself mired in mediocrity of late, missing the postseason in 2021.

Vikings Wire’s Jordy McElroy notes:

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Vikings not reaching the desired expectations with such a talented roster. Zimmer is considered to be the first change of many ahead for a losing franchise hoping to right the ship.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman -- fired

Zimmer and Spielman were fired at the same time, judging by the team’s release Monday morning.

McElroy wrote:

…big changes are obviously on the way for Minnesota. Something needed to be done with the team clearly waddling in mediocrity over the last few seasons. Spielman joined the team back in 2012 and has been around to see it reach four playoff appearances in the span of 10 years. Despite making it to the NFC Championship game in 2017, they have only secured two playoff victories over that time in total.

