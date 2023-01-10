Black Monday roundup: What happens to Sean McVay, Mike McCarthy & how do Cardinals, Broncos, Panthers, Colts & Texans find next head coach?

Black Monday, the first day after the NFL regular season, is usually not a great experience for up to a quarter of the league's head coaches, as it's often not a surprise to see that amount get fired by their organizations in the hopes of starting fresh in a new year.

2023's edition of Black Monday was a little different. Only the Arizona Cardinals made a big move in firing Kliff Kingsbury (as well as letting GM Steve Keim step away from the team). With known HC openings in Denver, Carolina, Houston & Indianapolis, Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to ponder what other teams could part from their head coach this offseason.

They kick off the conversation discussing the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay, who reportedly is mulling stepping away from the team only one season removed from his Super Bowl win. Later, they discuss the sorts of candidates fans could expect in Arizona, Denver, Carolina, Indianapolis & Houston, before Jori speculates as to the chances that the Dallas Cowboys might move on from Mike McCarthy if the team loses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Monday night in Florida.

0:30 Damar Hamlin released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center, transported back to Buffalo, NY

4:00 Is Sean McVay on the precipice of leaving the Los Angeles Rams?

19:35 Are the Arizona Cardinals a desirable head coaching location with Kyler Murray?

24:20 Denver Broncos trying to make big splash with head coach hire, did Russell Wilson show enough in final weeks that he can be salvaged?

29:00 Carolina Panthers likely to go all-in on a big offensive-minded HC for next hire

36:10 It's anyone's best guess as to what owner Jim Irsay might do in hiring the Indianapolis Colts' next head coach

44:45 Houston Texans may be the least desirable head coaching vacancy and for good reason

52:55 Could the Dallas Cowboys part with Mike McCarthy if they lose Monday night in Tampa Bay?

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is rumored to be stepping away from coaching this offseason. On a week usually reserved for multiple head coach firings, the rumblings around the Super Bowl winning coach are causing the biggest waves. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

